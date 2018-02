The Family Pentecostal Church Family Life Center, 1400 SW Pennsylvania Ave., will hold a fish and spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $12 for the meal dine-in or takeout which will include fish, spaghetti, cole slaw, green beans, bread and dessert. Tickets are available at the Center before the event or at the event.Call (580) 248-0498 or (580) 355-5899 for tickets.