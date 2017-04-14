Southwestern affiliates with St. Anthony

Southwestern Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital signed an affiliation agreement during a celebration on Thursday at the Lawton hospital.

Officials for both hospitals were present, as well as Steve Hyde, former CEO for Southwestern, who worked toward the affiliation for more than three years with his team and St. Anthony.

Dan Jones, interim CEO for Southwestern, was master of ceremonies and welcomed approximately 100 people, with a special thanks to those from St. Anthony. He noted for four years in a row Southwestern was chosen as one of the top 100 workplaces in Oklahoma and on Wednesday its orthopedic line received advanced accreditation for orthopedic care.

Mark Medley, executive vice president for Regional Care Capella Health (RCCH) which operates Southwestern said the affiliation with St. Anthony will expand services in cardiology and neurosciences.

"St. Anthony has an outstanding, well-earned reputation across our state," he said, and thanked Hyde for his insistence that St. Anthony was the partner it should work with.

"Congratulations," said Tammy Powell, president of St. Anthony in Oklahoma City. "We are very excited to be part of this with you all. This is moving us toward a new era in health care. We have worked closely with Steve Hyde and his team these last three years. Our goal is to work closely with you."

Powell said Joe Hodges, president of SSM Health Care of Oklahoma, planned to attend, but he became ill during the night so she was allowed to stand in for him.

After the unveiling of the new logo for Southwestern Medical Center and St. Anthony, Medley said some of the most important points of this affiliation in his mind is the reputation of St. Anthony.

"We will partner with them around quality performance," Medley said. "Southwestern already does a wonderful job in that area, but we can always do better. I also look to develop around cardiology and neuroscience services. Those will be two particular areas that we will focus on."

Hyde said it is an exciting project.

"We have a really good hospital here at Southwestern, and yet health care is changing and very complex," Hyde said. "It's important that we partner with other quality organizations. St. Anthony is an advanced level high-end facility. I just think it's going to be great as we align with them, and it will help us to develop our services here grow our services here and have a good continuum of care. When patients need a higher level of service, we have a hospital we can partner with in that."