Sorority plans free educational events

The Lawton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will celebrate May Week Monday through Saturday with a series of free educational events for the community and a fundraiser for its scholarship fund.

The theme will be "Charting the Course to Inspire Change: Mind, Body and Spirit."

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1913 and has grown to more than 300,000 members worldwide, according to Sheryl White, chapter vice president. Locally, it has approximately 46 members.

"We're a sisterhood committed to public service," she said. "We're excited to have these events. We're looking forward to have the community come out and support the valuable information that we will have each day."

Delta Sigma Theta started May Week in 1920 to recognize educational and professional achievement. The culminating event of the Lawton chapter's observance will be a Brim & Brew scholarship brunch fundraiser at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Sunset Room of the Prairie Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Tickets are $25 and are available by contacting any Delta Sigma Theta member of by calling 574-0499.

District Judge Irma J. Newburn will be the guest speaker. Newburn was named district judge last September after eight years as an assistant district attorney and a year in private practice.

Before becoming a lawyer she worked for the City of Lawton nine years, including as deputy court clerk for the city and as a clerk for the Lawton Police Department.

During the brunch, the chapter will recognize five scholarship recipients from Lawton, Altus and Chickasha.

Educational topics

Five free educational events will be held daily, Monday through Friday. The first pertains to physical and mental health. "Managing Stress in Daily Living" will be presented from 6-7 p.m. Monday in the Bethlehem Family Life Center, 602 NW Arlington.

The second pertains to political awareness. A "School-to-Prison Pipeline Symposium" will be in the Wichita Room of Cameron University's Shepler Center from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

The third pertains to community awareness. For Delta Sigma Theta Literacy Day, chapter members will read aloud to third-graders at four Title I elementary schools in Lawton. They will be at Ridgecrest and Pioneer Park elementary schools at 10 a.m. Wednesday and at Cleveland and Eisenhower elementary schools at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The fourth pertains to economic development. "Nuts and Bolts of Credit Management/Identity Theft" will be presented at the BancFirst location in Cache Road Square, 3801 Cache Road, from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday.