Soldiers practice for an older sort of battle on Fort Sill

Kevlar helmets? What's that? And forget the Improved Outer Tactical Vest. It was medieval-style "battle rattle" that took center stage at Fort Sill's Rucker Park on Saturday.

Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism's Barony of the Eldern Hills and Kingdom of Ansteorra brought the rich traditions of the Middle Ages to life, substituting "milord" and "milady" for the Army's "sir" and "ma'am."

"Lord Kenneth," aka Paul Williams, explained to the crowd that they would be seeing two forms of combat. The combatants would use real period blades with the same weight, feel and movement as in the days of knights-errant.

The swords are metal but with no cutting edge. By the rules of the fight, all movement is allowed. A direct hit to the chest is a "kill" shot. A blow to the arm means that arm is effectively gone for the rest of the round. The same goes for a leg.

The swordsmen fight under the rule of chivalry. They act honorably on and off the field, and they always treat their opponent with respect, "Lord Kenneth" said.

Carl Fryday of Elgin came as his alter ego "Lord Gassion," attired in a garb from 16th-century Persia (present-day Iran). He said the first kind of combat on display was rapier combat, a point- or thrust-oriented modern fencing style. The edge can be used, but only in draw cuts and push cuts.

The other style demonstrated was cut and thrust. As the name implies, the swordsman gets to do both.

Both styles are done with calibrated blows, under the same armor and safety requirements. Cut and thrust requires additional protection for the back of the head and elbows, said "Lord Gassion" as he showed off his basabaunds, metal arm-pieces that extend from his wrists to the backs of his elbows. They are a period construction for the time and place he represents.

"We actually have combatants who will armor up in complete full plate armor from head to toe," "Lord Gassion" said.

Some of these, like "Centurion Daniel" and "Lord Diego," were representative of the Holy Roman Empire during the 1500s or medieval Spain. Spectators watched them fight it out with arming swords and bucklers. They spar "in the round" a full 360-degrees. Much of what they do would not be seen in collegiate-style fencing other than maybe epee or saber play.

Modern safety precautions were observed, with food and drinks to replenish the combatants' electrolytes amid the heat.

"Lord Salvador" otherwise known as Eric Abbott, a theater arts professor at Cameron University served as dance instructor for the concluding day of "Medieval Days on Fort Sill."