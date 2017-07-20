Soldiers happy back home after deployment to war zones

Fifty-three air defenders of 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), received a big Fort Sill welcome Wednesday after returning from a nine-month deployment to Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operations Freedom Sentinel and Inherent Resolve.

"Welcome home, Dragon Slayers," Brig. Gen. Randall McIntire, commandant of the ADA School and chief of the ADA branch, greeted the troops. "A job well done."

In reaching out to the military families waiting in the bleachers, he came across a newborn and realized that somewhere in the formation was a soldier waiting to see his baby for the very first time. That's often the case with soldiers who deploy, he noted.

"There's only one time in my life that I've been happier to see 5-5 ADA, and that's when I was in Iraq about 10 years ago Ö when 5-5 came in to do a 'relief in place' with me. So it's always good to see the Dragon Slayers. You've been doing the C-RAM (Counter-Rocket, Artillery and Mortar) since about 2005. You were the pioneers of that mission, and you always go over, and you leave it better than you found it, and you set the bar so high," McIntire said.

Lt. Col. Troy Bucher, battalion commander, said the unit was spread out over six forward operating bases (FOBs) across Iraq and Afghanistan. They had more than 150 C-RAM engagements over their deployment.

5-5 ADA recently had a successful transfer of authority with 2nd Battalion, 174th ADA, Ohio Army National Guard, which shows how this is a total Army, with active-duty and Guard units routinely rotating in and out of the same missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, McIntire said.

The Dragon Slayers were asked to do a lot over the last year, not only getting ready to deploy but also figuring out how to re-station themselves from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., to Fort Sill before going on the deployment itself. 5-5 ADA is one of two battalions that were repositioned with their parent brigades here; 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery linked up with the 75th Field Artillery Brigade a year ago, and now 5-5 ADA is transitioning here to be with the rest of 31st ADA Brigade.

"We're very excited about having 5-5 come to Fort Sill and be part of the fabric here and a unit on this installation," McIntire said, noting that 200-plus soldiers from the battalion made it back to Joint Base Lewis-McChord and a lot of those soldiers and their families will eventually find their way here.

"You guys had a successful tour. You added five guns to the inventory over there and put them into the fight. A lot of BLC (Basic Leader Course) graduates. You're doing all those extra things that make a unit great leadership awards, Hero of the Week Award from Maj. Gen. Martin, and the list of accolades goes on and on of what 5-5 did, not only protecting our forward operating bases from indirect fire but also making sure the soldiers are prepared to do what they're going to be asked to do on their next assignments," McIntire said.