Soldiers, civilians honored at Fort Sill ITAC awards

Fourteen soldiers and three civilian volunteers were recognized Monday for the time and effort they devoted to providing free tax preparation services to military families this tax season.

Staff Judge Advocate Col. Maureen Kohn called it a bittersweet day because the Fort Sill Income Tax Assistance Center (ITAC) is celebrating on the one hand but also saying goodbye on the other, as the soldiers head back to their units.

Kohn said ITAC had an extremely successful year, and she thanked the team members for making it so.

"We have saved service members and their families, to include (military) retirees, $1,115,848" in preparation fees, she said.

Capt. Laney Comer, officer in charge of the Fort Sill ITAC, said that before free tax preparation was offered, some soldiers had to pay almost their entire refund just to have their Form 1040-EZ completed. Between the opening of ITAC in January and April 16, when it closed, 3,898 clients were served. There were 3,409 federal returns and 3,281 state returns prepared. The total refund amounts were $8,152,562. On client surveys, ITAC got 1,612 "excellent" ratings and 241 "goods."

Joe Gallagher, deputy to the commanding general, said he truly appreciates what the center provides. He recalled the frustration of doing his own taxes before he was introduced to Sheila Olsen, tax coordinator for ITAC. Now he just drops off his documents, answers a few questions and it's all done for him.