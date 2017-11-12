Soldiers back from Afghanistan duty

Fort Sill on Monday welcomed home 28 soldiers with the 761st Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company who have spent a demanding nine months supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel in Afghanistan.

Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Samuel Curtis greeted the soldiers and their families at a 5 a.m. ceremony in their honor.

"To the 761st, I used the word 'heroes' deliberately earlier, and it is not something I use lightly," Curtis said. "You are all heroes not because of some specific combat action, though you certainly saw your share, but because of something simple that something is choice.

"You made the choice to serve in our Army during a period of conflict. You shared in the choice to deploy to foreign shores and were willing to put yourselves at risk so that an important mission could get accomplished. You made the choice to leave loved ones and the comforts of home behind so that the company could get things done that needed getting done and come back together. That is the definition of a real hero, and you are it!"

Curtis went on to highlight the 761st's accomplishments in Afghanistan over a period from March 22 to Dec. 8:

"They provided conventional EOD support with eight EOD teams across four operational bases. They supervised the location, identification, render-safe, exploitation and destruction of explosive hazards throughout Train, Advise and Assist Command East, West and Central's areas of operations. Nothing there is easy by anyone's definition!