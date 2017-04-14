Slow-moving system brings soakers to area

A slow-moving system shuffled up from Texas to blanket much of Southwest Oklahoma with moderate to heavy rains.

Amounts over 1.50 inches were reported across the area, along with cooler temperatures.

The National Weather Service reported Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport recorded 1.67 inches by early evening, while Fort Sill received 1.85 inches. Other area rainfall totals, as confirmed by the National Weather Service, included Duncan's Halliburton Field, 0.03 of an inch; Frederick Municipal Airport, 2.05 inches; Altus Air Force Base, 0.92 of an inch; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 0.99 of an inch; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 1.24 inch.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the Oklahoma Mesonet site in Apache led area rainfall totals with 3.05 inches while the Mesonet site at Medicine Park followed with 2.79 inches. Rain totals from other area Mesonet sites included Tipton, 2.39 inches; Hobart, 1.03 inch; Rush Springs, 1.54 inch; Hollis, 0.72 of an inch; Walters, 1.15 inch; Fort Cobb, 0.73 of an inch; Altus, 0.91 of an inch; Mangum, 0.70 of an inch; Grandfield, 0.53 of an inch; Velma, 0.90 of an inch; and Waurika, 0.25 of an inch.

As night fell over Lawton, reports of runoff creating waterways in the roadways were heard over Comanche County's emergency radios. Reports of water breaching the banks of Wolf Creek caused traffic to detour around 5:30 p.m. The intersection of Maddische Road and Oklahoma 49 was also called impassible for a short time until water receded. Two to three inches of running water crossing the road near Lake Ellsworth's Edgewater Park homes was reported around 7:30 p.m.