Skylie Joy takes her time,arrives first on first day of '17

Sun, 01/01/2017 - 9:58pm Staff

Skylie Joy Bowser was supposed to arrive on New Year's Eve, but she took her time and became Lawton-Fort Sill's first New Year's baby.

Skylie, daughter of Shalisa and Steven Bowser, entered the world at 1:01 p.m. Sunday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital after several false starts.

Shalisa had pains for the last couple of days, Steven said, but the time wasn't right. It even seemed for a while that Skylie might decide to come on Jan. 2. The Bowsers went to the hospital at 4 a.m. Sunday and stayed for a couple of hours before heading back home.

"We were home for about an hour and a half, two hours, and it was time to go," he said.

Within 20 to 30 minutes after arriving back at the hospital, Shalisa went into labor and everything proceeded smoothly.

