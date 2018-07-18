Skateboarders, bikers look over designs for new park

Skateboarders and bike riders suggested refinements Tuesday, then turned their attention to the fundraising activities that would allow Lawton's second skateboard park to become a reality.

City of Lawton entities set up the early evening meeting to let those who will actually use the recreation area look at conceptual designs crafted by Vincent Onel, who first came to Lawton in March to draw from rider wants and desires before crafting conceptual designs that almost 25 riders looked at Tuesday. Riders said they liked what they saw from Onel, one of the designers who works for Spohn Ranch, a California-based firm that designs and builds skateparks across the country.