Simulated emergency planned to test skills of local responders

Emergency responders in the community will be participating in a simulated emergency at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Wednesday, as part of a mass casualty exercise.

The exercise helps fulfill the airport's requirement to test one of its emergency procedures, as part of the certification process mandated by federal officials. That exercise is required every three years, and involves all the personnel and entities that would be involved in a real emergency situation, Airport Director Barbara McNally said.

Archie Campbell, who is coordinating the exercise, said the airport will simulate a situation that actually happened at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, when an engine failure forced an aircraft off the tarmac and into emergency evacuation mode while the aircraft was on fire.

"We're just using a smaller 'aircraft' to match what comes into Lawton, or CRJ700s," Campbell said, adding that for purposes of the exercise, two buses will be placed end-to-end to simulate an aircraft.

The exercise will take place on the apron of Hangar 5, meaning passengers might see the training, but the session won't conflict with aircraft using the runway.