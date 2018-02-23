Sill workers report at noon

Fort Sill remained closed Thursday after changing weather patterns required a reevaluation of operations, according to a noontime post on the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Facebook page. Personnel are now being told to report to work at noon today.

All Thursday appointments at Reynolds Army Health Clinic were canceled and will be rescheduled. Child Development Centers were open for key and essential personnel only. They will return to normal operations at noon today, along with all other Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities. Army/Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) and commissary facilities should be up and running by noon today.

Today's graduations for the 434th Field Artillery Brigade will go on as scheduled.

The African American/Black History Month Luncheon that was to have been held Thursday had to be canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.