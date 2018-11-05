Sill welcomes Stewart as chief of staff

Team Sill came together to witness a changing of the guard this week.

The morning after a retreat ceremony to honor one Fort Sill chief of staff who is soon to depart, Fort Sill had a second ceremony to celebrate the next occupant of that office, Col. David Stewart.

Although it was billed as a welcome ceremony, Fort Sill Commanding General Wilson Shoffner said Stewart has actually been here since September, serving as assistant commandant of the Air Defense Artillery (ADA) School.

"To put it very succinctly, Dave has an absolutely superb reputation within the air defense artillery and the air and missile defense communities as a legendary air defender," Shoffner said.

Highlights from Stewart's career that Shoffner feels make him uniquely qualified to take on this new responsibility: He is a 1991 graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, Va., with a degree in economics. As a new major, he attended Australian Command and General Staff College, and he holds a Master's in Strategic Studies from Canberra University in Australia and the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa.

Stewart began his career in Ansbach, Germany, serving as a launcher, in maintenance, as a fire control platoon leader, a battalion tactics trainer and evaluator in the 6th Battalion, 43rd ADA. His service with that Patriot unit included a deployment to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Desert Falcon. Shoffner said Stewart's knowledge may prove useful if the Army proceeds with plans to return air defense units to Ansbach in the near future.

Stewart commanded a battery in Korea. Shoffner said that between Germany and Korea, Stewart "went from the pointy end of the spear to the pointy end of the spear."

He also served as an instructor at the ADA School when it was located at Fort Bliss, Texas, then as the captain assignment officer at Army Human Resources Command and back to Ansbach to serve as operations officer and executive officer in a Patriot battalion.

At the Pentagon, he worked as executive officer for the Army's deputy chief of staff for programs.

In a second assignment with Human Resource Command, Stewart was the branch chief for ADA and public affairs in the Enlisted Personnel Management Division. Shoffner said that whoever is chosen for this position has a lasting impact on the branch for years to come.