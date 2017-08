Beginning Sunday, Fort Sill's Visitor Control Center will have new operating hours. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Located on the east side of Sheridan Road just inside the post's perimeter fence, the center is the place to go to obtain a visitor's pass for those needing to go on post and don't have a Department of Defense-issued ID card.