Sill soldier earns honor

FORT BLISS, Texas Spc. Daniel Donahue of Fort Sill's 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade was declared the top soldier in the annual 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command Blackjack Warrior Competition July 23-28 at McGregor Range Complex, N.M.

The top officer, noncommissioned officer, soldier and career counselor from each of the division's four brigades and headquarters and headquarters battery convened for a five-day assessment of their overall soldier competencies.

Donahue will move on to represent the division at U.S. Army Forces Command's competition in late August.