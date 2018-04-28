Sill names Drill Sergeant of Year

The 2018 Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year is Staff Sgt. Michael Hnat of Echo Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery (FA), Col. Lee T. Overby, commander of 434th FA Brigade, announced at a ceremony here Friday.

Upon being presented his award, the winner of a grueling four-day competition led all the drill sergeants in the audience in reciting the Drill Sergeant's Creed.

"Today is great. It's outstanding," Hnat told reporters, calling it a weight off his shoulders to get the news. "Participation all the way to this day has just been nerve-wracking for the last week. None of the competitors knew who won."

Only the 2017 Drill Sergeant of the Year, James Calfa, knew, and he was keeping it under his hat.

Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, Hnat will have been in the Army nine years this July. He enlisted in Boardman, just south of Youngstown, right after graduating high school. His father was what made him decide to join.

"He was prior service. He was in the Army as well. He was Special Forces. And he just kind of instilled that discipline and pride in the United States Army," Hnat said.

The honoree went to combat basic and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., as part of Delta Company, 795th Military Police Battalion. He planned on calling his former drill sergeant Friday afternoon to let him know he'd won the Fort Sill competition.

"He'll probably be proud of me. He'll probably say something along the lines of 'I knew you could do it ... I saw greatness in you,'" Hnat said.

His military occupational specialty is internment and resettlement specialist for military police. He's thought about Special Forces, but as for any commitment right now, "we'll see wherever this dream takes me."

Starting Monday, the titleholder has a new job and a whole new set of duties. He'll be reporting for work at Headquarters and Headquarters Support (HHS), 434th FA Brigade Headquarters in Thurman Hall.

What's next for him is a trip to Fort Jackson, S.C., to see the recommended plan for the new Forge training that the Army is trying to implement there and across all of the training commands in TRADOC (Training and Doctrine Command).

Hnat and his wife, Yvonne, have been married for five years. She is majoring in psychology at Park University in Kansas City, Mo.

Hnat said he spent two months preparing for the competition. For him, the hardest part of the competition was the mental and studying part trying to learn and retain everything about being a drill sergeant, because there is a lot of information. The final part of the competition had each contender appearing before a board made up of all the command sergeants major in the brigade, and he admitted "it was a little nerve-wracking, but as soon as I got settled in with the board I became comfortable and confident."

Hnat now has to get ready to represent Fort Sill at the TRADOC-level Drill Sergeant of the Year competition to be held here in August.

The eight drill sergeants entered in this year's post competition were Hnat and Ashley McCurdy, both of 1-31 FA; Wykeese Nelson and Jeffrey Williams, both of 1-19 FA; Tania Titus and Timothy Barnhouse, both of 1-79 FA, and Jeremiah Edwards and Daniel Youngblood, both of 1-40 FA. The 434th FA Brigade command team of Overby and Command Sgt. Maj. Royal Curtis presented each with an Army Achievement Medal.