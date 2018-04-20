Sill drill sergeants endure day 3 of trials, tribulations

Contenders for Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year entered day three of their trials and tribulations on Thursday.

Their Sisyphus-like struggles for supremacy began with a physical training test at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a ruck march to the Combat Conditioning Course, where a pre-existing ankle injury reduced their ranks by one.

And then there were seven. Seven sweaty, weary, aching NCOs imagining they see the finish line only to find it's just a mirage.

The name of the winner won't be revealed until 1 p.m. next Friday at Vessey Hall, Building 6005 on Bessinger Road. Weather permitting, the announcement will be outdoors, where new drill sergeant statues have gone up.

Whoever wins will represent Fort Sill at the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) level of competition, where the TRADOC Drill Sergeant of the Year will be determined. For what may be the first time in history, that competition will be at Fort Sill during the last week of August.

In the past, TRADOC always had its competition at Fort Jackson, S.C. But Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley decided to rotate it among the four installations that provide Combat Basic Training for new recruits. Last year the competition was at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and in 2019 it will be at Fort Benning, Ga., according to Fort Sill's 2017 Drill Sergeant of the Year, James Calfa.

Meanwhile, back at the Sgt. 1st Class Tony K. Burris Hand Grenade Range, the five men and two women still in the running went through stations that tested their will, their wiliness, their physical endurance and their ability to overcome all odds.

One by one, they ran through the first four lanes of the grenade course. They had 10 minutes for each task and two minutes to rotate to the next station.

Using M69 practice grenades, which have the same weight, size and safeties as the M67, they engaged a trench and a 35-meter target before doing a prone throw, according to Staff Sgt. Tanner Gorman, one of the cadre from Headquarters and Headquarters Service, 434th Field Artillery Brigade helping to run the event.

Then they low-crawled to a bunker, snuck up along one side, pulled the pin of a dry grenade and reached around the corner of the bunker to lob it through a window. A loud bang from inside signaled they were ready to proceed to the next challenge.

That was to disassemble and reassemble an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW), do a functions test to make sure they put it back together correctly, and then complete a written exam to show they knew the names of every part of the weapon.

Then on to the next part of the range, which in itself is only one small part of their grueling four-day ordeal.

"Since Tuesday they've done numerous tactical foot marches. They qualified on their M4s. They've done a physical readiness training (PRT) round robin session. So they were basically asked questions on how to conduct PRT. They also did a round robin of drill and ceremonies, and warrior tasks and battle drills," said 2017 Drill Sergeant of the Year James Calfa, the mastermind behind this year's competition.