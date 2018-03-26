Sidewalk biking, door-to-door limits on council agenda

Proposals to clarify that bicycle riders may use city sidewalks and to set hourly limits on door-to-door sales people will top the agenda when the City Council meets in regular session today.

The meeting, which also will include a meeting of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

The proposal on bicycle riders reflects the increasing number of riders in the community because more of them are sharing the same sidewalks that pedestrians use. According to city staff, there has been some confusion as to whether bicycle riders are allowed to ride on sidewalks.

The answer is yes, and the proposed ordinance is intended to clarify that issue, according to Community Services Director Richard Rogalski.

The proposed amendment specifies that any person is allowed to ride a bicycle on a sidewalk, unless there are signs specifically prohibiting bicycle riders (police officers on bicycles are excluded from this prohibition). And whenever a bicycle rider is using the sidewalk, he or she must yield the right of way to pedestrians and, when crossing a road within a sidewalk, the rider has the same responsibilities as does a pedestrian.

Provisions also would allow the placement of signs prohibiting the riding of bicycles on specific sidewalks or roads, when recommended by the Traffic Commission and approved by the City Council.