Shots reported fired between vehicles

No one was injured in shootout on Cache Road Christmas Day.

Police Sgt. Timothy Poff was dispatched to the intersection of Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road at 4:08 p.m. after someone reported people in two cars were shooting at each other in the eastbound lanes of Cache Road. Poff was told one of the cars might be parked at a nearby apartment complex but didn't find a car fitting the description.

Several people waved over police to report hearing shots or seeing suspicious activity.

Police located shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of Northwest 61st Street and Cache Road.