You are here

Home » News » Local » Shots fired call leads to arrest

Shots fired call leads to arrest

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 3:24am Scott Rains

Lawton police arrested a man Monday night they believe may be behind a shots fired call on the city's southside.

Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Southwest Jesse L. Davenport on the report of shots fired in the area. Dispatchers offered a description of the possible suspect. A man matching the description was stopped in the area, according to LPD Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer. The man told officers that he knew he had warrants and it was verified.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620