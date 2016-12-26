Shoppers seek bargains after holiday

Many shoppers were out looking for after-Christmas bargains on Monday morning, and according to one manager of a local store, there were more people out this morning than this time last year.

"The after-Christmas crowds were better than last year and sales of toys and men's socks was brisk," saidAndre Waters, manager of the Kohl's store in Lawton. "We have gone back to regular hours, which are from 9 a. m. until 11 p. m."

Grace McCain and her mom, Marsha McCain, both of Duncan, were shopping at Kohl's early Monday.

"We came out for the special door busters this morning," Grace said. "We also ate an early lunch so we could make every sale we could.

"It's much more relaxed after Christmas," Marsha McCain said. "It just gets too much on Black Friday. There are too many people out then."

Gary McCain, father of Grace and husband of Marsha, agreed.