Shooting reported in Lawton

Lawton police responded to a shooting Wednesday night.

Officer Cody Gatliff was called to the Stripes store at South Sheridan and E Avenue at 9:28 p.m. There, he made contact with the male victim who reported that he was shot at 7:30 p.m. at 1605 NW Columbia. An argument with a tenant over rent turned physical and the assailant shot him in the right thigh. The victim was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was arrested on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction. At the time he was taken into custody, the suspect was in possession of a .45 caliber firearm.