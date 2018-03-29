Shooting reported in 6100 block of Summit

Lawton police are looking into a Wednesday afternoon shooting that sent a man to a local hospital.

Officer were called to Southwestern Medical Center around 2 p.m. on the report of a male suffering a gunshot wound. After speaking with the male, police located the area where the shooting happened in the 6100 block Southwest Summit Avenue, said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, information officer.

"Officers responded to the area and secured the scene," Jenkins said. "The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and investigate the incident."

Jenkins asked anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO (4636) or submit a tip online at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

A man claiming to be shot Tuesday morning most likely suffered cuts from broken glass from breaking glass with a hammer.

LPD Officer Tanner Josey reported being called shortly after 5 a.m. to an apartment at 1320 SW Oklahoma regarding a possible shooting victim. He found a man bleeding from his left bicep and left hand but he refused to answer questions.