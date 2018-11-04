Shooting reported

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for Lawton Police Department, said someone was shot in the leg around 2:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd.

The victim's name and gender have not been released, and no suspects have been identified, Jenkins said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO (4636) or to submit a tip at lawtoncrimestoppers.com.