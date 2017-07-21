Sharum resigns LPS board

Eric Sharum's resignation from the Lawton Board of Education, in a letter dated July 5, was approved by the majority of the board present at Thursday's meeting.

Two of the three board members present Vice President Kent Jester and member Patty Neuwirth voted yes; while member Carla Clodfelter abstained.

Sharum, who joined the board in 2008, served Area 3.

The board will consider an appointment of a replacement for the Area 3 vacancy at a future board meeting. The appointed member would serve the remainder of Sharum's term, which ends next spring, and then the position would be open for filing on the regular schedule for a five-year term.

Sharum's letter of resignation read: "I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a part of Lawton Public Schools' Board of Education. This experience combined with the opportunity to serve as President and work closely with board members, Dr. Deighan and other school staff has made the decision to leave the board a difficult one. However, for personal reasons, I am resigning from my seat on the Board of Education effectively immediately. While I'll miss serving the remainder of my term, I know I leave the Board in the capable hands of individuals who share my enthusiasm for Lawton Public Schools and its commitment to educational excellence for all students."

End-of-year budget summary

LPS Chief Financial Officer Diane Branstetter presented a snapshot of the district's end of year balance summary and budget projections.

The district's 12 distinct funds including general fund, building fund, municipal funds, endowment, activity and others had a revenue at the end of the fiscal year of $131,467,496.13 and expenditures of $121,552,269.67, leaving a total balance of $36,351,622.04. The net general fund balance with inventories and rollover purchase orders deducted as of June 30 was $16.3 million. A projected impact of $5.5 million in combined revenue shortfalls from the state and district expenditures leaves a projected revenue shortfall account of $10,568,710.55 for the start of the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The 2017-2018 fiscal year budget will be set in September, Branstetter said.

Updates and approvals

The Request For Proposal outlining the Live Streaming Rights for LPS Athletic Events, was sent back for amendment to include Title VI requirements, equity access in sports for females and males. School Attorney Chuck Wade, introduced the Title VI concern, which he received from school Attorney Karen Long Thursday afternoon.