Sewer repair charge to stay on city utility bills

The City Council endorsed a plan Tuesday that will keep a sewer repair charge on monthly utility bills, so that revenue can repay a loan that will fund sewer upgrades.

Members also rejected a proposal that would have required the city manager to create a Standard of Conduct administrative policy for city employees.

Council members made the decisions on the sewer charge and the sewer loan while acting in their capacity as the Lawton Water Authority, as a way to cope with extensive sewer repairs that have been caused in large part by the area's weather extremes.

The $2.35 fee was added to city utility bills in 1998 when the city launched what was to be a three-phase, 21-year citywide sewer rehabilitation program that it created in response to a consent order issued against the city by the Environmental Protection Agency through the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ). Lawton had been ordered to repair sewer lines and mains to lessen severe infiltration problems, and in response the city created a new Public Works division (sewer rehabilitation) that has acted as an in-house construction firm to repair those mains. Projects in Phase I, completed by 2005, were funded in large part by the $2.35 sewer fee, which city officials had expected to remain in effect for 20 years.

But this week, city administrators asked to keep that fee in place until the citywide sewer program is complete, to help pay for Phase III.

The city began Phase III construction in April 2013 with an approved list of projects, but severe flooding in 2015, 2016 and 2017 caused extensive damage to sewer mains beyond those listed in the program, and the city has been using its sewer rehab program to tackle those new sewer problems. City Manager Jerry Ihler said that, as a result, Phase III's seven-year construction timeline is behind schedule and the city will not have enough money to complete those initial projects.

Ihler said the city will need 18 to 24 months to complete its list of projects, as well as $12.5 million more to fund them. City officials have estimated they need $41.7 million to finish Phase III, while only $29.47 million is available.

The staff's solution was to accept an offer from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to obtain a loan from its Clean Water state revolving loan fund, a funding source Lawton has used in the past to pay for expensive water and sewer projects in its Capital Improvements Programs. The proposal approved by the Lawton Water Authority would seek a loan of not more than $12,705,000 from the state revolving loan fund, enough to complete Phase III and to cover the associated costs of issuing bonds.