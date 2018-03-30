Service Recognition Day puts focus on local volunteers

The lobby of Comanche County Memorial Hospital was fuller than usual Thursday morning as a group of volunteers from the RSVP Program proudly held a banner to show the world that they were volunteers and that they make a difference in Lawton.

April 3 marks the observance of the 6th annual National Service Recognition Day in Lawton. The RSVP Program is under the umbrella of the Senior Corps which operates three programs. RSVP is an acronym for Retired and Senior Volunteer Program and is alive and well in Lawton; however the other two programs, Foster Grandparents and the Senior Companion Program, do not have a presence here. "This is a nationwide observance sponsored by the National and Community Service Program, which is partially funded through grants," Karen Flowers, director of the RSVP Program in Lawton said. "More than 4,750 city, county, state, and tribal leaders nationwide are participating in the observance. We have received pledges from the Honorable Mayor of Lawton, Fred Fitch, Congressman Tom Cole, and Representative Randy Bass. Additional pledges will be arriving by March 29."

The City of Lawton RSVP has 41 volunteer stations and 231 volunteers at the present time. The RSVP, sponsored by the City of Lawton has been in existence since April 23, 1973.

"Volunteers continue to provide, at no cost to anyone, their expertise, assistance and support services to the citizens of Lawton Fort Sill as well as to other residents of Comanche County," Flowers said. "The mayor read a proclamation at the City Council meeting recently and told the group that the estimated dollar value of our volunteers' services all these years exceeds $32.75 million."

One prerequisite of being a volunteer is to have reached 55 years or older. But age doesn't matter when it comes to volunteering with RSVP.

"The average age of our volunteers today is 75," Flowers said. "Volunteers ranged in age from 55 to over 100, with 56 percent of them currently falling between the ages of 70 and 84. We have twice as many volunteers today who are 85 and older, with 23 in that category as we do those who are in their 50's, 11 each."