Seminar to focus on opioid crisis

Lawton native and Cameron University alumnus Fritz Diehm will educate the Lawton Fort Sill community about America's opioid crisis during two free presentations open to the public on Tuesday.

Diehm, a supervisory special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Dallas Field Division, will discuss "The Forensics of Drugs" at 3:30 p.m. in the Goodyear Auditorium (Room 100) in the Sciences Complex and "An American Crisis: The Opioid Epidemic" at 6:30 p.m. in the McCasland Ballroom.

During the first presentation, he will explain the chemistry of the drugs and inform students about job opportunities with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In his second presentation, he will focus on heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl-related compounds and their role in the increasing number of overdoses in the United States.

According to a university press release, opioids include "the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and many others."