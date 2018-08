Wildlife photography by Lawton's own Kenny Seals will be on display in the gallery of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center the month of August.

The center is at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The 19 color pictures in the show feature harrier hawks, eagles, deer and elk from the refuge here, brown bears in Alaska, and lions and cheetahs from Africa.