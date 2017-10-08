Schools encouraging march of fathers on first day of classes

Fathers and other male relatives and caregivers of Eisenhower High students are reminded that Friday is the Million Father March 2017 and they can participate by accompanying their children to school.

On the first day of school each year since the Million Father March began in 2004, fathers, male relatives and significant male caregivers across the United States were asked to accompany their children to school at the beginning of the school year to show their commitment to their children's education.

Eisenhower High School will participate in the march on Friday, which coincides with the first day of school for Lawton Public Schools.

"The faculty and staff at EHS are always looking for ways to bring families and school together to support our students," said Michelle Churchwell, Eisenhower High teacher and Ignition adviser. "We understand the critical importance of fathers and important male role models in the lives of our students."

The March was organized by Phillip Jackson, executive director of The Black Star Project an educational reform group founded in 1996 seeking mentors to reduce violence and Eisenhower High is hopeful it will be a communitywide effort to provide an escort of safety, support and encouragement to children of all ages on their first day.

Originally started with black men in mind, now "men and women of all races, nationalities and faith backgrounds are also encouraged to take children to school on this first day," according to The Black Star Project: Million Father March history page online, www.blackstarproject.org/index.php/national-initiatives/million-father-m....