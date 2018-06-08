You are here

Home » News » Local » School board adopts salary schedule

School board adopts salary schedule

Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:29pm Kim McConnell

The Lawton Board of Education formally adopted the new salary schedule for the district's personnel Monday, salary adjustments that went into effect Aug. 1.

The salary adjustments  mandated under House Bill 1010XX as the Legislature worked through educational funding issues in the spring  will provide an average increase of $5,001 for the district's certified personnel, said Jean Hastings, director of human resources for Lawton Public Schools

