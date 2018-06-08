School board adopts salary schedule
Mon, 08/06/2018 - 11:29pm Kim McConnell
The Lawton Board of Education formally adopted the new salary schedule for the district's personnel Monday, salary adjustments that went into effect Aug. 1.
The salary adjustments mandated under House Bill 1010XX as the Legislature worked through educational funding issues in the spring will provide an average increase of $5,001 for the district's certified personnel, said Jean Hastings, director of human resources for Lawton Public Schools