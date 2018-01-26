Scam calls from phony 'IRS' reported in Lawton

Prior to Tax Day every year, the number of IRS scam calls that Lawtonians receive rises, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for Lawton Police.

Residents should remember that the IRS will never contact them over the phone; instead, the IRS will send a letter in the mail that includes a resident's accurate personal information, indicating that the letter is legitimate, Jenkins said.

He said residents should simply hang up when they receive scam calls, which could appear to be from an area number.

He said not to release a Social Security number or any other personal information to anyone claiming to represent the IRS.