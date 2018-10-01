Safety facility due reboot

A City Council study committee will meet at 9 a.m. today to analyze proposals that could change the configuration of the city's public safety facility.

The contractor for that facility now designed to house Lawton Police Department and the city jail, along with municipal court and Central Fire Station has broken ground on the 112,000-square-foot building and has been working for weeks on the dirt work for the building, or removing 5 feet of clay soil and replacing it with more stable fill material, and leveling the site to prepare for construction of a foundation.

According to the city's design firm, Flintco has done almost $1 million worth of construction-related work on the $33.7 million project and expects to take delivery of materials needed for foundation construction in February. In addition, the city also has paid $2.25 million of its expected $2.997 million design contract for the building.

But, some council members said Tuesday that they want to study the configuration of the building and, perhaps, change it, arguing there is time to do so because construction has not yet begun. That proposal by Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis is the reason four members of the council are meeting today to begin the analysis of what Davis and other council members have suggested: significantly reducing what is now designed as a 100-prisoner capacity jail to a facility of about 20 holding cells, essentially taking the City of Lawton out of the "business" of jailing residents for infractions of city code. The discussion also is expected to explore the idea of leaving Central Fire Station at its existing location and expanding that downtown site, although Davis said during Tuesday's meeting that idea may not be feasible.

The quick turnout in meetings reflects Davis' stated intention of taking action quickly, so there will be little effect on a construction time line that already has been projected for two years. The committee is expected to bring its recommendations to a special council meeting set for 6 p.m. Jan. 16, although Mayor Fred Fitch and others predicted one week won't be enough time to analyze the issues and make recommendations that could significantly change the $33.7 million construction contract.

The sometimes pointed discussion marked the first meeting for three new council members who bested incumbents to win their seats. Two of those new members Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren will join Davis and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk as members of the study committee. Burk is on the committee only because Ward 5 Councilman Dwight Tanner agreed to step down. Davis' original motion had appointed Tanner to the committee, but Ward 1 Councilman Robert Morford argued the committee needed members who were serving on the council when design decisions were made.

Davis' argument was one shared by Warren and Tanner: the existing configuration of the public safety facility is not what voters approved, and a cost overrun of almost $5 million more than had been allocated in the 2015 Sales Tax Extension program has forced the city to take money from other projects.

"I've had issues with this building for a long time," Warren said, adding that while there was a previous opportunity to look at the issue and save money, no one was willing to do that. "I would not mind it taking a meeting or two, if it would save money."

Davis and Tanner said they voted against the project in August specifically because of questions left unanswered, and both argued the city must take time to explore those issues.