RV, Boat, Outdoor Show at coliseum

This weekend will bring recreational vehicles, boats and outdoor leisure items to the forefront with the RV, Boat and Outdoor Leisure Show at the Great Plains Coliseum.

The show will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

"We will have around 15 small exhibitors and six dealers," said Don Miner with the Abernathy Agency . "We haven't had a show in about 15 years in Lawton, but the last time, we had approximately 5,000 people come to look at the products. The RV Connection is based in Lawton and the other vendors and dealers are from across Oklahoma. I'm sure there will be something for everyone there."