Rotarians link city employees with leadership training

The Greater Lawton Rotary Club stepped forward Wednesday to ensure City of Lawton employees received leadership training.

Rotary Club members made arrangements to link city employees to a LIVE TO LEAD event, designed to enhance leadership qualities by linking participants to national leadership training experts such as John C. Maxwell and Dave Ramsey. And, the Rotary Club picked up the cost of the event for city employees for Wednesday's event.

Ron Jarvis, who chairs the Lawton Rotary Leadership Institute, said the club formed the institute about four years ago as part of an effort to bring leadership training to Lawtonians who otherwise would have to travel sometimes great distances outside the city for that opportunity.

And, for the City of Lawton, the training opportunity had another incentive: one of finances. In a tight budget year where the training budget has been cut to the bone, it's not possible to provide leadership and many other types of training.

Jarvis said that's why the Rotary Club stepped in to help.

"After we had this discussion with the city manager and found that the city does not have a great amount of money for training in the budget, we thought maybe we could put something together," Jarvis said.