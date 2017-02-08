Roofer touched hot wire

You are here

Wed, 08/02/2017 - 3:55am Staff

Investigators have determined the cause of death for the man found unconscious after working on a roof Monday morning.

Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, said the man, identified as Cory Ivey, was a hired roofer who was removing debris from the roof when he made contact with a live electrical wire. A coworker found Ivey unconscious and contacted first responders, and Ivey was later pronounced deceased. 

Jenkins said that several witnesses were transported to the police department for interviews. 

