Roofer touched hot wire

Investigators have determined the cause of death for the man found unconscious after working on a roof Monday morning.

Lawton Police Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, public information officer, said the man, identified as Cory Ivey, was a hired roofer who was removing debris from the roof when he made contact with a live electrical wire. A coworker found Ivey unconscious and contacted first responders, and Ivey was later pronounced deceased.

Jenkins said that several witnesses were transported to the police department for interviews.