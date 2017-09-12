Road rage gets blame for 4-car pileup

A road rage incident resulted in a four-car pile up about 6 p.m. Friday on the northbound ramp of Interstate 44.

According to the Lawton Police Department, a silver Hyundai Sonata and a silver Ford pickup were involved in a "road rage" incident when the two vehicles suddenly came to an abrupt stop in the middle of the roadway and then sped off.

The other vehicles were unable to stop and due to traffic, the four vehicles rear-ended one another. The vehicles involved in the accident were a black Chevy Equinox, a blue and white Nissan Altima, a blue Hyundai and a silver Ford pickup.