Ride will benefit fire department

MEDICINE PARK The Mountain Bike Club of the Wichitas and the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department will partner for a fundraiser this weekend.

The inaugural Fire on the Mountain will feature four separate activities starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Mark Ellis, co-founder of the mountain bike club, said the event will feature guided mountain bike rides, trail runs, a mountain fitness trail run and workout and a 5K "parkie run." Proceeds will be donated to the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Department.

"We got together with David McCoy, the fire chief, and he wanted to do something a little different for a fundraiser, as opposed to just the staple barbecue at the firehouse," Ellis said. "We wanted to do something a little different to help raise funds and help those guys out. So we decided to kill two birds with one stone. We get to show off the trails and get to help them out in the process."

Ellis advises would-be participants to arrive around 8:30 a.m. at the fire department in downtown Medicine Park. They can register at this time and purchase one of the "Fire on the Mountain" T-shirts for $30, which will be the main source of the funds donated to the fire department. Participants aren't required to purchase a shirt and can instead donate directly to the fire department if they wish.

Ellis hopes to be on the trails by between 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday. Each event will be relaxed. None of them are timed and no one will be left behind. Ellis said each event will feature plenty of breaks for people to relax, catch their breath and prepare to continue on. Everyone is welcome to take on as many challenges as they would like.