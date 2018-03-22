Retreat ceremony honors Army Guard commander

Brig. Gen. Timothy Sheriff received a Fort Sill farewell Wednesday as he heads off to command the 263rd Air and Missile Defense Command, South Carolina Army National Guard.

Sheriff has been deputy commanding general for air defense artillery in the Army National Guard since May 4, 2015. The honoree came in for some good-natured kidding from Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE), who ribbed Sheriff about being one of the few remaining soldiers in uniform who trained on the Duster, a 40mm antiaircraft gun used in the Korean and Vietnam wars. The Duster did not leave the service until shortly after Sheriff finished Officer Candidate School in 1986.

Sheriff good-naturedly chimed in by asking if there were any other 16-series Duster crewmen in the audience. No hands went up. Sheriff reminisced that when he joined the Army in 1980, enlistees got on-the-job training on the M-42 Duster. They weren't told that the driver's seat of the vehicle was rigged to give the trainee an electrical shock when he touched the magneto switches. Older hands eagerly watched to see who would try to crank the Duster a second time and get shocked again.

"And guess what? I was one that did it again and got shocked the second time," Sheriff confessed.

As part of the ceremony, Shoffner presented Sheriff with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious service during his time as deputy commanding general.

"We're here to celebrate a leader who has truly embodied the ideals of selfless service with a military career spanning 38 years from his time of enlistment," Shoffner said.

"I want to briefly share with you some of the contributions Tim has made during his long and illustrious career. As many of you know, he's not done serving and will continue his command of the 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, otherwise known as AAMDC, after leaving Fort Sill ... The 263rd AAMDC not only is an important organization for our air defense capability, it's actually got a national role as well. And so, no better to take command of that organization than Gen. Sheriff," said the CG, who would later identify that national role as a short-range air defense mission in the Washington, D.C., area. As part of what prevents another "9/11" from happening, it's of vital importance to national defense, Shoffner said.

"I've only had a short time to get to know Tim, but his reputation across our Army, not just the Guard but across the entire Army, is absolutely stellar," Shoffner said.

The CG highlighted some of Sheriff's accomplishments during his time here:

"Tim has been instrumental in preparing units for all types of operations during his tenure as a deputy commanding general. He has led FCoE efforts on a four-year sustainable readiness model for the National Guard air defense artillery brigades and battalions," Shoffner said. Some communities within both the National Guard and the active force are continually stressed by the pace of rotations, most notably in special forces, cyber and air defense, he pointed out.