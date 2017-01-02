Retired Sergeant Major of the Army speaks at Sill

Retired but still serving, the man who holds the record for longevity as Sergeant Major of the Army brought his unique perspective here Tuesday to three local organizations who back the military.

Kenneth O. Preston retired from the Army in 2011 with nearly 36 years of service to the nation and more than seven of those as the Army's senior enlisted man.

"It wasn't my fault," he joked. "All of you are very familiar with stop-loss as you were probably caught up in it back then."

Currently, Preston is director of the non-commissioned officer and soldier program for the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), co-chairman of the Army Chief of Staff's Retired Soldier Council and a board member for Home for Our Troops, which builds homes for severely wounded veterans. He was quick to key into three short presentations that preceded him. Master of ceremonies Nate Slate brought forward Joe Diaz, chairman of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce military affairs committee, to talk about its twofold mission to welcome and farewell the officers assigned here and to improve community relations between the military and civilians.

Next up was Bob Cox, chairman of the chamber's Lawton-Fort Sill Co-op committee to talk about its military-civilian partnerships and the many things it does throughout the year. He was followed by Jim Hankins, president of the AUSA Fires Chapter, who let the membership flyers on the tables do his talking for him.

"It's about volunteerism," Preston said, noting that the linchpin to success is to find volunteers who are willing to pitch in and give back. He said he's seen partnerships like this happen in units he's served in across the continental U.S. and Germany.

He began by thanking all the soldiers and their family members for their service. He told of how three times in his life he has had to put his family up in a guest cottage or a hotel and deploy immediately. Upon his return he would have to ask where he lived in order to find them.

Preston also thanked military retirees for cheering on the team from the sidelines, saying, "Our Army is what it is because of their service and their contributions to the nation."

He visited Fort Sill many times during his career, including some notable occasions while he was the 13th Sergeant Major of the Army the 2005 AUSA banquet, the 2008 Armed Forces Day Luncheon and Parade, and the kickoff of the Comprehensive Soldier Fitness Program in 2010. He spent Tuesday morning hanging out with soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers at Fort Sill, and he said the Fires Center of Excellence "really is a center of excellence."

"It's refreshing today for me to see how we've built those bonds of trust and cooperation back again. Our Army today is the greatest army we've ever had. It's fully manned and equipped. Our leader development programs are first-class," the speaker said.

He's still concerned over the operational pace, however.

The U.S. may have downsized its presence in Iraq and Afghanistan, but more than 181,000 soldiers are currently deployed or forward-stationed in 140 countries around the globe, and 46 percent of all service members in those countries come from the Army. They are in all six of the Department of Defense's six geographic combatant commands: Northern Command, Southern Command, European Command, African Command, Central Command and Pacific Command.

He recalled the time in 2009 when soldiers from 75th Fires Brigade (Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery to be exact) spent in Djibouti, and said the Army has soldiers there now. As Sergeant Major of the Army he tried to travel at least once a year to Africa, particularly to Djibouti because it's the tip of the spear. He visited Camp Lemonnier, where the U.S. Navy controls all the joint forces stationed there.

He flew 500 miles to Dire Dawa, Ethiopia, a city of about 300,000. There he was greeted by a staff sergeant who introduced him to his team, a National Guard unit from Puerto Rico. Hundreds of people were milling about in the open-air markets on the streets. In the middle of them were Navy Seabees construction engineers putting in a potable water station for the people to use. He talked to sailors, soldiers and airmen. It was a couple of airmen in the operations center who had the signal link back to Camp Lemonnier.