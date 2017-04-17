Retired general to sign book here

In the 1960s, Billy R. Cooper joined the U.S. Army even after his stepfather told him the Army was "no place for a black man."

Cooper spent 11 of his 33 years of military service at Fort Sill, and today he is returning to Lawton-Fort Sill to share his military experiences with the community.

Cooper, who rose to the rank of brigadier general, will discuss and sign his autobiography, "The Reluctant General," from 1-2 p.m. at the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.

Rose Wilson, the library programming coordinator, said the library features authors who have resided in Oklahoma, or in Lawton-Fort Sill specifically.

"I think it's a nice reflection on the city," Wilson said. "We like to spotlight them if they are local."

Cooper not only served at Fort Sill, but he also received a bachelor's degree in education from Cameron University in 1977.