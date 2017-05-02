Residents to vote on street projects

Voter approval of a $55.3 million ad valorem issue will allow the City of Lawton to take a systematic approach to repairing and replacing residential streets and arterials over the next decade.

The proposal, which City Manager Jerry Ihler has called the most logical solution to the city's street woes, will go to voters on Valentine's Day, but residents also will have the option of early voting Thursday and Friday this week at the Comanche County Election Board office at the county courthouse.

As written, the ballot proposition would keep the city's share of property tax revenue at 10.5 mills a year (slightly lower than Lawton's 10.8 mill average over the last 15 years). The city estimated that mill levy level would generate $55.3 million over the next 13 years, revenue City Council and city staff members say will be dedicated to street and arterial work.

Ihler said the council already decided to allocate about $2 million each to Lawton's eight City Council wards for residential streets. The combined total of those allocations, coupled with $1.377 million estimated for designs, would designate $17.3 million to residential street work. City staff expects the remainder of the $55.3 million program to go toward a list of 12 arterial upgrades they have identified as priorities. Because that work is estimated to cost $47.63 million, including designs, city officials already know that not every arterial on the list will be done.

Ihler said city staff doesn't yet know the exact upgrades that will be done to those arterials. While staff members offered projections based on evaluations concluded in October 2015, it won't be until design work begins and the city determines exactly what is needed that they will know whether those arterials will be overlaid, repaired or rebuilt.

Ihler also said the city will proceed with its ad valorem program "with the clear understanding that this will be re-evaluated in two or three years," adding that city administrators have warned repeatedly they expect priorities to change in the next 13 years for the same reason street priorities change in general: weather, community needs and development. The ordinance that set the wording of the ballot proposition was crafted to allow the council to adjust priorities as needs change.

"It's not different than what we've done with past CIPs," Ihler said of the sales tax-based Capital Improvements Programs the city has used for decades to tackle pricey infrastructure projects.

Streets Superintendent Cliff Haggenmiller has said his staff typically evaluates Lawton streets every five years, driving each of its 780 miles of residential, collector and arterials to assess their conditions, then set repair priorities based on a list of criteria.

When priorities do change, "we'll do a public hearing," Ihler said, explaining residents will have an opportunity to offer input on those changes, just as they did before the council voted to call the Feb. 14 election.

Relying on the help of a financial consultant, the city has outlined a multi-year bond issuance plan that sets a specific amount of bonds in each of the program's 13 years, beginning in 2017 with $3 million and ending in 2029 with $3.42 million. In between, annual bond issues range from $10.5 million in 2018 and $11.025 million in 2027 to $1.395 million in 2021 and $1.575 million in 2024. The bonds will be repaid from the revenue generated by the ad valorem program.