Residents can speak on property taxes

A public hearing on February's ad valorem election and proposals to assume control of Fort Sill animal operations and to ask the state for a cable median on Rogers Lane will top the agenda when the City council meets Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

The public hearing will give Lawton residents a chance for input on the council's proposal to generate $55.3 million over the next 13 years by keeping Lawton's ad valorem rate at 10.5 mills, its historic average.

Revenue generated over that time will be allocated to road improvements under a plan that will allow the City of Lawton to issue a series of general obligation bonds beginning in 2017 and use property tax revenue to repay that debt. City residents are being invited into the process to suggest improvements to streets within the community.

Under a tentative plan outlined by city administrators, the city suggested allocating about $1.9 million to each of Lawton's eight council wards to be used on residential streets. Remaining funding would be targeted to arterials, and city staff already has identified $43.7 million worth of work, ranging from overlay on areas such as Cache Road west of Northwest 67th Street to rebuilding lanes on Bishop Road and Northwest Ferris Avenue.