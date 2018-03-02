Residency programs now funded

A state and local partnership for training doctors celebrated a milestone at the annual Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) legislative breakfast on Friday.

Representatives from the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, TSET and Comanche County Memorial Hospital gathered to announce that the family medicine residency training program and the emergency medicine residency training program at Memorial are fully funded, self-sustaining programs.

In 2015 the TSET Board of Directors approved a $3.8 million grant to the OSU Center for Health Sciences to fund start-up costs to support up to 118 accredited residency slots across the state. A portion of the funds provided by TSET were used by OSU to support the residency programs in family medicine and emergency medicine at Memorial until the programs were fully funded through Medicare.

The family medicine and emergency medicine residency training programs at Memorial are now self-funded through Medicare's Direct and Indirect Graduate Medical Education (IME and DME) payment system which compensates teaching hospitals for Medicare's share of the costs directly related to training residents, according to a TSET news release.