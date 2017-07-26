Rescuers spend long night with injured woman at refuge

Volunteer firefighters from the Medicine Park and Wichita Mountains Estates Volunteer Fire Departments assisted the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge's ropes team in an overnight rescue operation Monday.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service had eight personnel at the scene, Medicine Park sent a squad of four first responders and Wichita Mountains Estates three, according to Andy Anderson, one of the first responders for the Medicine Park Fire Department.

The rescue took place at the River of Boulders on the south face of Mount Scott. A 55-year-old woman was in a party of four hikers from Oklahoma City who attempted to scale the River, which is not an actual trail, according to Ashleigh Hensch, public information officer for Comanche County Emergency Management.

When it became dark, the woman fell and appeared to have suffered an injury. The hikers tried to descend but couldn't find their way in the dark, so some time elapsed before the call came into dispatch around 9 p.m., she said.

Rescuers made contact with the hikers about 11 p.m. Monday, and since the terrain was too rough to move the victim during the night, all of the hikers and some of the responders stayed with the woman all night long, Hensch said.

The rescuers made arrangements with the Air National Guard for a possible daylight airlift, but the woman's condition improved and by daybreak they were able to walk her out very slowly. At the foot of Mount Scott, she decided to go to the emergency room by private vehicle, so the helicopter was canceled. The extent of her injuries isn't known, Hensch said.