Removal of signal light on hold

An east Lawton councilman hasn't given up on his effort to remove a traffic signal light on East Gore Boulevard.

Last week the City Council was asked to accept a recommendation from the Traffic Commission to remove a signal light on East Gore Boulevard at Lawrie Tatum Road, a light that guides traffic exiting from the north from the Lawton Indian Hospital and from the south from Best Western Hotel and the Comanche Nation Casino.

But for residents and businesses in east Lawton, the signal light one of three that guide traffic in the vicinity of the East Gore bridge that spans Interstate 44 the light has long been a source of traffic congestion, particularly during rush hour.

Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said while adjustments in timing made by the City of Lawton have eased the problem, they haven't eliminated it and drivers still are "stacking up" on the bridge as they wait for the timed signal light that is green for north-south traffic to change back to an east-west direction.

"There are times there are probably 15 cars stacking down that road, stacking on the bridge," said Burk, who lives and works in east Lawton. "No one is coming out of the casino, but the light is still red. You're sitting there for no reason."

Constituents have requested and the Traffic Commission has recommended action that would remove the city-installed traffic light and restrict northbound and southbound traffic at that Lawrie Tatum/East Gore Boulevard intersection to right turns only. However, Burk and commissioners also said that if the Comanche Nation objected to the plan, they could talk to the City of Lawton about installing its own sensored signal light.

That means the light would be triggered when northbound or southbound traffic pulls up to the intersection. Now the light is timed, meaning it changes from red to green on a regular cycle, coordinated with the two nearby lights that control traffic from the interstate.

The council tabled action Tuesday after Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson Sr. said he hadn't had a chance to comment and, in fact, had never even been approached about the city's plans.

"No one consulted with us," Nelson said. "Can I have a consult, please?"

Burk said he began working with city officials in June 2016 to resolve a problem that has plagued east Lawton drivers for years.

City officials say the light was installed as a temporary measure in August 2006 as a solution to traffic accidents at the intersection. Burk and others have said the light was installed with the understanding it would remain only until the Comanche Nation built an access road to funnel traffic from its casino to East Lee Boulevard. That road, with a traffic signal light on East Lee Boulevard, is in place and it is time to remove the light, said Keegan Ledford, an east Lawton developer and resident.

"It's a mess," Burk said, explaining that while adjustments were made to the light's timing, the result is spreading a congestion problem that had been most prominent at rush hour to other times of the day.

He said tribal officials originally agreed that as soon as their access road was built the signal light on East Gore Boulevard would be removed.

"I'm just asking you to table it for a consult," Nelson told council members at their meeting, explaining the problem isn't funding it's that tribal members just want to be consulted.