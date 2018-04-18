Relay for Life planned for Friday

Everyone who participates in the Relay for Life event in Lawton has someone they want to remember who has either survived cancer or has fought hard and didn't survive.

People walk for moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandmas and grandpas, friends and many more people they want to remember. The Relay for Life event will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday with the survivor's lap at the Cameron University Aggie Rec Center, 2800 W. Gore.

"My mother passed away after suffering ovarian cancer, my uncle died from leukemia and I have a niece who is battling thyroid cancer right now, and I remember them always and especially when I am at the event," Debbie Abbott, event chairman, said. "I think it's also the sense of community service that the owner of Comanche Home Center instilled in me that has made me be involved in the event this long. I have been an event lead for at least 10 years, and I was participating for about three years before that. It's been very meaningful to me to be involved in Relay for Life."

Last year, there were 32 teams signed up for the event and this year there will be 29 teams walking.