It's spring again and spring means that there is new life everywhere. One event is designed to celebrate new life and to celebrate those who fought the good fight.

6 p.m., Bentley Gardens,Cameron University

The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life will be Friday, beginning at 6 p.m., in Bentley Gardens at Cameron University. The event features many activities that will raise money to help fund cancer research and help local residents who are battling cancer. Steve Taylor, CenterPoint Energy, is the event chairman for this year's relay.

The event celebrates the lives of survivors of cancer and remembers those who fought but succumbed to the disease. Luminarias are available to those who want to honor and remember loved ones and friends. Luminarias are sacks of sand with a candle placed within and bearing names of loved ones and friends either fighting cancer or ones who have been lost to cancer. Kista Taylor, spokesperson for Relay for Life, remembers one woman in particular who fought the valiant fight and was lost to the disease.

"I am an active member of the team CenterPoint Energy at Relay for Life because my mother-in-law fought a long, hard battle with cancer and succumbed to the disease in 2001," she said. "I loved that lady dearly and I will never forget how hard she fought. I miss her every day and want to honor and remember her with my participation in the event."

The Relay for Life has been going on for over 20 years in Lawton, and Taylor's mother-in-law was active from 1995.

The event will be from 6-10:30 p.m. For the first few years, it was an 18-hour affair.

"We used to stay on the track walking for 18 hours and one of the team members was supposed to be walking at all times," Taylor said. "We have shortened that to about 4 hours because people are willing to stay at the site for that length of time."

There will be many activities throughout those hours, though. There is a live auction planned, including baskets made by team members and sold to the highest bidders. Baskets include a golf basket, a house-cleaning basket, a baked-goods-for-a-year basket, a fashion basket, a spring garden basket, a wreath basket, and University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University baskets.

Auctioneer Don Armes will be talking fast again this year, as he has for many years.

Reading the survivor's list is Ann Coody, who has also been doing that job for many years.

There are also plenty of activities planned, including a photo booth, bounce houses for the kids and face painting.