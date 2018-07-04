Refuge has plenty activities ready for warmer weather

It's green-up time at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

That means there are more things to see and do than during the cold, dark days of winter. Here are a few things you should know, though.

First, the Refuge Visitor Center will close for maintenance on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The center will be receiving a much-needed facelift. Work started Friday and will end this coming Friday, weather permitting. Environmental elements have taken a toll on the exterior of the building, and all exposed wood is scheduled to be stained.

The project will be completed in sections and will not affect Visitor Center operations except on the days when work will be performed on the front entrance. To ensure the safety of the visiting public and the general contractors, the center will close Tuesday and Wednesday while work is performed on the front entrance. The scheduled closure coincides with days of the week that have the lowest visitation. However, these dates are subject to change due to weather conditions.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service personnel apologize for the inconvenience, but safety is their main concern. They appreciate your support and patience while the much-needed repairs are completed. During the Visitor Center closure, visitors may obtain a refuge brochure and map from the Refuge Headquarters office or from one of the roadside dispensers located near each of the five refuge entrances.

The hiking trails and picnic areas will remain open every day from dawn to dusk. The gates to Camp Doris Campground will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pit toilets are available at Mount Scott, Lost Lake, Boulder Cabin and Boulder picnic areas and the Lake Elmer Thomas pier.

Spots available for geology hikes

Next, reservations will be taken starting Monday for educational tours pertaining to one of the most fascinating things about the refuge its geology. Did you know that twice in Earth's history the Wichita Mountains have been completely covered up? That is only one of many facts you will hear about on the Wichita Mountains Geology Hikes. They are being offered to the general public on April 14, 21 and 28.

Reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Call the Visitor Center at 429-2197, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The tour/hike will last approximately three hours. Some areas could be rated strenuous. Due to the length and difficulty of the tour, children must be at least 8 years of age. Participants are encouraged to dress accordingly, wear sturdy shoes appropriate for hiking, and bring personal drinking water as well as a high-energy snack.

Participants should meet at the Visitor Center, located at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction. As already mentioned, refuge leaflets are available to each of the five entrances.

The bus will depart from the Visitor Center parking lot promptly at 9 a.m. each Saturday the hikes are held. Reservations will be retained until 10 minutes prior to departure on each date. After that time, standbys will be accepted.