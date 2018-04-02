Red River Tech honors mentoring instructor

Red River Technology Center Electronics Technology instructor Bill Leyrer has been honored for his mentoring work with STARBASE 2.0 at Duncan Middle School.

Leyrer was named for honors during the recent sixth annual Oklahoma Mentor Day at the University of Oklahoma in Norman. He was presented with an award by University of Oklahoma President David L. Boren and Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence President Craig Story.

Leyrer teaches high school and adult students at Duncan's tech center about electronics and how to build airplanes, rockets, and drones. In STARBASE 2.0, a Department of Defense program focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math education, Leyrer mentors youngsters in grades 5-8 at DMS.

"As a teacher, Bill Leyrer truly believes that we cannot and should not wait until our technically minded students have begun their high school careers to excite and encourage them to pursue careers in STEM," said David Stacey, deputy director of STARBASE Oklahoma.

Leyrer's knowledge of rocketry and electronics has helped the STARBASE program enormously and he's recruited his RRTC students to volunteer.